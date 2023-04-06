Tennessee state Reps. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), Justin Jones (D-Nashville), and Justin Pearson (D-Memphis), dubbed the “Tennessee three” by gun control supporters, voted Thursday against a bill adding armed security to schools in Tennessee.

The school safety bill, HB 322, passed by a vote of 95-4.

The Tennessean noted that the fourth vote against the school safety bill was cast by Rep. Torrey Harris (D-Memphis).

Also according to the outlet, HB 322 would:

…require every school to have a school resource officer, allow private schools to partner with local police for school security efforts, and require Tennessee Department of Homeland Security agents to be placed in each county to evaluate and support school safety plans in both public and private schools.

House Republican Leader William Lamberth commented on the school safety bill:

While it may not be the full solution to the danger and violence we see in the world, it is certainly a step forward. When that horrendous loss of life occurred, it immediately showed we could not just focus on the safety of our public school students but on the safety of all our students.

Breitbart News reported there was no armed resource officer at the Christian school when a 28-year-old transgender shooter attacked on March 27.

