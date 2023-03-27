FOX News: Nashville Christian School Had No Armed Resource Officers

Covenant School, the Christian school where an attacker killed three students Monday, did not have armed resource officers on campus when the attack occurred, Fox News reporter John Roberts noted during live coverage of the shooting at the Nashville area Covenant School.

Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron indicated the attacker was a young woman, who appeared “to be in her teens,” armed with multiple firearms.

Roberts said, “There was no school resource officer present at the school. It’s a private school, it doesn’t employ anybody from the Nashville police department to look after the school.”

Breitbart News reported that there were no armed resource officers at Denver’s East High School when a 17-year-old student shot two staff members on Wednesday.

Denver Public Schools superintendent Alex Marrero responded by announcing two armed resource officers would be placed on campus.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.