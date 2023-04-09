An alleged robber at a Glendale, Arizona, smoke shop put a gun to an employee’s head Thursday night then got shot twice and is hospitalized in critical condition.

FOX 10 reports the alleged robber rushed the employee as the store was closing and tackled his target.

Surveillance video appears to show the alleged robber pointing a gun at the back of the employee’s head:

The employee had a gun in his waistband and the suspect wrestled with the employee in an attempt to get control of the gun. The suspect was shot during the altercation.

FOX News notes the employee then ran behind the counter and grabbed a rifle. Armed with the weapon, he ran outside and shot the alleged robber again, leaving him in critical condition.

Ouday Muslet, the smoke shop owner, defended his employee’s actions as “self-defense.”

Muslet stressed there was no time for hesitation, saying, “Do you wait to see what he’s gonna do? Not necessarily, we’re talking about life or death here.”

