The Metropolitan Louisville Police Department released body cam footage of officers taking out the portfolio banker who opened fire on fellow employees Monday at Old National Bank.

The video shows officers responding within three minutes after being dispatched for a call of shots fired at the bank Monday morning.

Breitbart News reported that the portfolio banker acquired his gun legally on April 4, 2023, at a Louisville gun store.

The banker livestreamed his actions as he shot fellow bank personnel and left a note for his parents letting them know he intended to shoot up the bank.

Four people were killed in the attack, then a fifth victim, who was wounded, died later in the day.

Louisville officer Nick Wilt was critically wounded while engaging the attacker.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.