Portfolio Banker ‘Legally’ Purchased Gun Used in Louisville Attack

The portfolio banker who and shot and killed five people at Old National Bank Monday bought his rifle “legally” at a gun store in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Associated Press reported that Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel indicated the attacker bought the gun on April 4, 2023.
Gwinn-Villaroel said he “purchased the gun legally.”
The phraseology of purchasing guns “legally” means the Old National Bank attacker complied with all gun controls in acquiring his firearm, including passing a background check.
After a 28-year-old transgender attacker killed six people at a Nashville Christian school on March 27, Breitbart News noted that nearly every high profile mass shooter of recent memory acquired his or her guns “legally.”
Here is a short list of some of the high-profile attackers who passed background checks to acquire their guns:
- Nashville Christian school attacker (March 27, 2023)
- Uvalde School attacker (May 24, 2022)
- Buffalo grocery attacker (May 14, 2022)
- Indianapolis FedEx attacker (April 15, 2021)
- Atlanta-area attacker (March 16, 2021)
- Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)
- Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)
- Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)
- Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017)
- Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)
- UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016)
- San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)
- Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)
- Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)
- Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)
- Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)
- Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)
- Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)
- Muhammad Cartoon Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)
- Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)
- Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)
- Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)
- Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)
- D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)
- Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)
- Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)
- Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)
- Northern Illinois University attacker (February 14, 2008)
- Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007)
But the left continues to push background checks, despite the fact that checks did not stop the above-listed high-profile attacks.
In fact, within hours of Monday’s attack, White Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated Biden’s call for Congress to approve more background checks.
Jean-Pierre also pushed for gun storage laws and for the ability to file lawsuits against gun manufacturers.
WATCH — Louisville Police Deputy Chief: Officers’ Response to Bank Shooting “Absolutely Saved People’s Lives”Credit: Louisville Metro Police Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
