Portfolio Banker Livestreamed as He Shot Fellow Bank Personnel

The 23-year-old portfolio banker who opened fire in Old National Bank livestreamed on Instagram as he shot fellow bank personnel.

Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters on Monday that the attacker was a bank employee. The attacker used the pronouns “he/him” on his LinkedIn webpage.

Louisville mass shooter identified as Connor Sturgeon

The 23-year-old attacker attended the University of Alabama from “fall 2016 to December 2020,” graduating with a Master of Science in finance, WVUA23 observed.

Chief Gwinn-Villaroel indicated the attacker livestreamed his actions as he opened fire on fellow bank personnel, CNN noted. She indicated that police are working to have the video scrubbed from the internet.

JUST IN: At least five people are dead and at least six others hospitalized following a shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, authorities say. https://t.co/OEx0GWR91n — CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2023

Old National Bank manager Rebecca Buchheit-Sims told CNN she was taking part in a virtual meeting when the attacker began “shooting up the conference room.”

Buchheit-Sims said, “I witnessed people being murdered. I don’t know how else to say that.”

The 23-year-old attacker left behind a note for his parents indicating he planned to open fire in the bank.

