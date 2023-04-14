Son of FedEx Shooting Victim Sues ‘High Capacity’ Magazine Maker

The son of FedEx shooting victim Jaswinder Singh is suing American Tactical, Inc., over the use of one of their ammunition magazines during the April 15, 2021, shooting.

Four people were killed in the incident when the gunman opened fire in the parking lot, then four more people were killed when the gunman entered the facility and shot more.

The Associated Press noted that Singh’s son is suing over American Tactical’s marketing tactics, claiming that the company has an obligation to seek controls over who can buy their products.

On September 28, 2022, Breitbart News reported that Smith & Wesson was sued by nearly a dozen survivors of the July 4, 2022, Highland Park, Illinois, shooting. The suit, filed by the Brady Campaign, formerly Handgun Control, Inc., and Edelson PC, also targeted an online gun retailer and an Illinois gun retailer.

On December 21, 2022, Breitbart News observed the City of Buffalo filed suit against Beretta, Glock, Remington, Smith & Wesson, and other gun and gun parts manufacturers just months after an attacker with a Bushmaster AR-15 shot and killed ten innocents in a grocery store.

The city also targeted Bushmaster, Arm or Ally, and Polymer80, in the lawsuit.

CNN quoted Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown (D) saying, “Members of our community have suffered too much and for too long from gun violence. We must do everything we can to decrease gun violence. Enabling the possession of illegal guns destroys lives and deeply affects our neighborhoods, especially in Black and Brown communities.”

