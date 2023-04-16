Author Stephen King is pushing for “safeguards” to reduce high-profile shootings but suggests he does not want to outlaw all guns.

King tweeted about school shootings Sunday, saying, “America’s 2nd Amendment rights are being daily refreshed with the blood of children. If you feel the slaughter has gone on long enough, petition your elected representatives.”

America’s 2nd Amendment rights are being daily refreshed with the blood of children. If you feel the slaughter has gone on long enough, petition your elected representatives. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 16, 2023

One minute later he tweeted again:

Very few Americans want guns outlawed. What many Americans want is reasonable safeguards aginst the homicidal and mentally ill. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 16, 2023

King did not provide any specificities about what type of “safeguards” he wants to see “elected representatives” enact, but he comment that Montana’s lawmakers are against TikTok instead of AR-15s:

Montana bans Tik-Tok.

AR-15s? Still okay! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 14, 2023

Michigan state Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D) appeared to think King was alluding to red flag laws and gun storage measures, as she responded to King’s push for “safeguards” by tweeting, “We did just this in Michigan with our new Democratic TRIFECTA!”

Polehanki highlighted Michigan Senate Democrats passage of gun storage law, a red flag law, and universal background checks.

