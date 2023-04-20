“Firearms in the hands of law-abiding citizens make our communities more safe, not less safe” former Vice President Mike Pence told Breitbart News during a few moments backstage at the NRA’s 2023 Annual Meeting in Indianapolis.

He smiled and said he knows pointing out the value of an armed citizenry “grates at the hearts of the liberal left, but facts are facts, and it’s true.”

Pence went on to talk about national reciprocity for concealed carry permits, which would mean a concealed carry permit from any one state would be recognized in all 49 others.

For example, a concealed carry permit from Kentucky would be recognized in California and in every state a driver from Kentucky passed through on the way to California.

The reciprocity would ensure the driver’s ability to defend his life regardless of whether he was or was not in his home state.

Concealed carry is skyrocketing among Philadelphia women as the city’s crime wave continues to surge. https://t.co/56LKB2O6r0 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 18, 2022

Pence said, “Whether it’s reciprocity, whether it’s continuing to promote concealed carry laws around the country, I just think it’s the pathway forward.”

As our time was coming to end, we asked Pence about school shootings and he highlighted the need to get armed resource officers in schools throughout the country.

He observed, “At a time when Democrats in Washington, DC, have found trillions of dollars to spend on virtually every one of their liberal priorities, there is no excuse for Washington DC–under Democrat or Republican leadership–failing to make resources available to ever public and private school in America to protect our kids and protect our grandkids.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.