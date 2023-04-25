Beyond Woke: Walmart Has Been Videoing Gun Sales in Its Stores

Walmart’s website opens with photos of mothers and children shopping, weekly specials on daily necessities, and — for those who click on the “Our Company” link and dig a little deeper — an unabashed admission Walmart has been videoing every gun sale in its stores.

The “Our Company” tab shifts the website to Walmart’s corporate page, from whence one can peruse various pages, one of which sets forth Walmart’s policy for “Responsible Firearm Sales.”

On the “Responsible Firearm Sales” page, Walmart says, in part:

In 2018, we made the decision to raise the minimum age to purchase firearms and ammunition in our stores to 21 years of age. In years prior, we ended sales of modern sporting rifles, including the AR-15. Most recently, in September 2019, we decided to no longer sell the ammunition that can be used in large capacity magazines on military-style weapons, which we do not sell. We also made a complete exit from handgun sales. We will focus our assortment of ammunition on the firearms we do carry.

Although they do not mention it, Walmart banned opened carry of handguns for self-defense in their stores in September 2022.

CNBC reported that Walmart would continue to allow permitted concealed carry inside its stores but would post signs announcing an end to open carry, even in states where open carry is legal.

Moreover, at the time the company banned open carry for self-defense, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon asked Congress to pass more gun control.

McMillon said that after talking to people “inside and outside of [Walmart]” the company has also decided to send “letters to the White House” to ask for “common sense measures” on firearms.

He said, “Congress and the administration should act.”

And now, it appears Walmart has been videoing gun sales.

The “Responsible Firearm Sales” page says: “Additionally, we require that customers pass a background check, despite federal law allowing firearms to be sold after a three-day waiting period even if approval isn’t received. We also videotape the point of sale for firearms and only allow certain trained associate to sell firearms.”

A former Republican Senate Counsel spoke to Breitbart News about the Walmart’s practice of videoing gun sales, saying, “Storing footage of lawful firearms purchases is an affront to the Second Amendment and could help the Biden Administration build a gun registry. Democrats in Congress won’t act, but Republican states like Florida should protect their citizens from Walmart’s tracking system.”

