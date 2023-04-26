Alleged Intruder Faces Barrage of Bullets After Forcing Way Into Home

An alleged intruder faced a barrage of bullets Monday night after forcing his way into a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, home around 10 p.m.

WBRZ reported that 37-year-old Lawrence Bajoie allegedly banged on the door of the home “multiple times.” The resident eventually opened the door, at which point “Bajoie allegedly charged the resident and hit him.”

The resident then shot Bajoie numerous times and Kiran Chawla noted that Bajoie was rushed to a hospital, where he “died during surgery.”

FATAL SHOOTING ON ONTARIO STBaton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in… Posted by Baton Rouge Police Department on Tuesday, April 25, 2023

WBRZ observed Herbert Treece lives near the home where the shooting occurred. Treece commented on the incident, saying, “They feared for their life, and I feel like it was what it was.”

Police believe the shooting was justifiable.

