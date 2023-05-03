Atlanta PD Seeking 24-Year-Old Deion Patterson in Connection with Hospital Shooting

Atlanta Police Department
AWR Hawkins

The Atlanta Police Department identified 24-year-old Deion Patterson as the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at Atlanta’s Northside Hospital.

At 1:06 p.m. ET the Atlanta PD released a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) for the shooting suspect, along with photographs:

At 2:46 p.m. ET they updated the BOLO:

Breitbart News reported that one person was killed and three injured in the shooting that occurred midday Wednesday.

Another injured individual was later transported to a hospital, bringing the total to one killed and four injured, according to ABC News.

WSB-TV noted that it is “unclear if all four people who were injured sustained gunshot wounds.”

According to a report, the shooter may be a former Coast Guard servicemember. Atlanta’s WABE News reported a U.S. Coast Guard statement on Wednesday that Patterson “joined the service in 2018 and was discharged from active duty in January. He was an electrician’s mate second class at the time”:

