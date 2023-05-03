The Atlanta Police Department identified 24-year-old Deion Patterson as the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at Atlanta’s Northside Hospital.

At 1:06 p.m. ET the Atlanta PD released a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) for the shooting suspect, along with photographs:

BOLO – Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

At 2:46 p.m. ET they updated the BOLO:

BOLO – Deion Patterson – As of 2:46pm still at large. pic.twitter.com/NAnOr6t0Gu — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Breitbart News reported that one person was killed and three injured in the shooting that occurred midday Wednesday.

Another injured individual was later transported to a hospital, bringing the total to one killed and four injured, according to ABC News.

WSB-TV noted that it is “unclear if all four people who were injured sustained gunshot wounds.”

According to a report, the shooter may be a former Coast Guard servicemember. Atlanta’s WABE News reported a U.S. Coast Guard statement on Wednesday that Patterson “joined the service in 2018 and was discharged from active duty in January. He was an electrician’s mate second class at the time”:

The U.S. Coast Guard said Deion Patterson, the suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Midtown, joined the service in 2018 and was discharged from active duty in January. He was an electrician’s mate second class at the time. — WABE News (@wabenews) May 3, 2023

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.