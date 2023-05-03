The Atlanta Police Department released a photo and BOLO (Be On the Lookout) as a suspect remains at large following reports of a shooting on W. Peachtree St. between 12th St. and 13th St.

Police tweeted that as of 12:42 p.m. ET, shots had been fired and “multiple people injured.”

UPDATE: ABC News reports that one person was killed in the attack and three others were wounded. The wounded were transported to a hospital but the extent of their injuries was not made known. The suspected attacker is on the loose and the Atlanta Police Department warned he is “armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

They asked people in the area to avoid the building and to shelter in place.

Roughly 20 minutes later they noted that the suspect was at large and tweeted photos of him:

WSB-TV reported that “multiple agencies including Atlanta police, Atlanta fire, MARTA police, Georgia Tech police and the Georgia State Patrol have responded to the situation.”

The outlet also said the suspect appeared to be holding a handgun.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.