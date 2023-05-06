Eight people were killed and numerous others injured after shots were fired at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas.

Breitbart News reported that multiple people were shot around 3:30 p.m. at the Allen Premium Outlets Mall. At the time of the original report, the exact number of dead or wounded was unknown.

WDSU now reports eight people were killed in the attack. The Washington Post notes that seven others were wounded.

Reuters observed that the suspected shooter was “killed by a police officer.”

A witness told WFAA the suspected shooter was, “Walking down the sidewalk just … shooting his gun outside.”

The Witness said the suspect “was just shooting his gun everywhere for the most part.”

