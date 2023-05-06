TEXAS SHERIFF: Multiple Victims, Including Children, in Mall Shooting, Suspect Dead

A shooter at a mall in North Texas left behind multiple victims, including children, according to the Collin County sheriff. The sheriff also confirmed the shooter is dead at the scene.

At about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, a shooting broke out at the Allen Premium Outlets Mall in Allen, Texas. Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner told reporters there were multiple victims in what WFAA ABC8 describes as a “deadly shooting.” The victims included children, the sheriff advised.

U.S. Representative Keith Self, whose third congressional district includes Allen, tweeted there were “multiple casualties” from the shooting incident.

In a video posted on Twitter, gunshots can be heard ringing out as people ran from the mall in panic. At least ten shots can be heard in the video.

A retweeted video from a Fox 4 helicopter shows multiple sheet-covered bodies on the ground outside the mall.

#UPDATE: Video from Fox 4 shows multiple people being evacuated being walked by approximately 4 bodies covered in blood in white sheets outside of H&M following the active shooter that took place a while ago at Allen outlets mall pic.twitter.com/CBklCmSQrJ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 6, 2023

The poster reports at least five people are down including a possible three to four fatalities.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Additional information will be added or changed as it becomes available.