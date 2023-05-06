TEXAS SHERIFF: Multiple Victims, Including Children, in Mall Shooting, Suspect Dead

A shooter at a mall in North Texas left behind multiple victims, including children, according to the Collin County sheriff. The sheriff also confirmed the shooter is dead at the scene.
At about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, a shooting broke out at the Allen Premium Outlets Mall in Allen, Texas. Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner told reporters there were multiple victims in what WFAA ABC8 describes as a “deadly shooting.” The victims included children, the sheriff advised.
U.S. Representative Keith Self, whose third congressional district includes Allen, tweeted there were “multiple casualties” from the shooting incident.
We are devestated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene.
This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A…
— Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) May 6, 2023
In a video posted on Twitter, gunshots can be heard ringing out as people ran from the mall in panic. At least ten shots can be heard in the video.
A retweeted video from a Fox 4 helicopter shows multiple sheet-covered bodies on the ground outside the mall.
#UPDATE: Video from Fox 4 shows multiple people being evacuated being walked by approximately 4 bodies covered in blood in white sheets outside of H&M following the active shooter that took place a while ago at Allen outlets mall pic.twitter.com/CBklCmSQrJ
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 6, 2023
The poster reports at least five people are down including a possible three to four fatalities.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Additional information will be added or changed as it becomes available.
