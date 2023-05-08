On Monday the state of Illinois and city of Naperville responded to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s notice that they respond to an injunction request against their “assault weapon” bans.

On May 2, Breitbart News reported that an emergency application was filed with Justice Barrett by gun store owner Robert Bevis and the National Association of Gun Rights. They are asking that the court intervene and issue an injunction against two separate “assault weapons” bans in Illinois pending appellate review.

The application explains that the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division decided against Bevis and the gun rights group on February 17, 2023.

Barrett responded by giving Illinois and Naperville until Monday, May 8, to respond to the injunction request.

Illinois and Naperville responded, and the Chicago Tribune noted they are both asking the Supreme Court of the United States to reject the injunction request and allow the “assault weapons” bans to run their courses through the judicial process.

The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul (D) wrote, “[Bevis and the gun rights group] principally argue that the district court erred in denying a preliminary injunction … but this Court is not a court of error correction.”

The city of Naperville suggested that Bevis and the gun rights group’s “[assertion] that this presents an issue of constitutional import is not a reason for sidestepping the ordinary appellate process.”

The application is Bevis v. Naperville and the State of Illinois, No. 22A948, in the Supreme Court of the United States.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.