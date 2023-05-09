The 33-year-old who opened fire on the Allen, Texas, outlet mall Saturday was Level II and Level III certified for a security guard position in Texas, according to CNN.

Level III certification allows security guards to be armed in the Lone Star State.

CNN noted the attacker “had worked for at least three security companies and had undergone hours of firearms proficiency training in recent years.”

He “received Level II and Level III security training.” His security license ran from 2016 to 202o.

Breitbart News spoke with Mike Cargill, an Austin-based Army veteran, firearms instructor, and the owner of Central Texas Gun Works. Cargill pushed past all the questions about how the attacker got a gun, stressing instead the need to be ready to stop an attacker should one appear.

He said, “This guy was certified by the state of Texas as a Level III commissioned armed security guard. Whenever evil shows itself you need to stop it.”

