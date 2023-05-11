Texas Officer Fatally Wounded During Wednesday Night Shootout

Police Lights
AWR Hawkins

A Cameron, Texas, police officer was shot and killed Wednesday night while trying to execute a warrant on a suspect believed to have shot his spouse in the back just before 11 p.m.

News Nation reported that the Cameron police department got a search warrant to enter the residence where the shooting suspect was believed to be.

As personnel from “the Cameron police, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety” converged on the home the suspect opened fire. The law enforcement personnel shot back, killing the suspect. However, a Cameron officer was shot during the exchange.

The officer was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A fund has been launched to raise money for the deceased officer’s family:

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore indicated “there is no danger to the public at this time,” KBTX observed.

