Gun control proponent Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is hinting that there could be a “popular revolt” if the Supreme Court of the United State strikes down “assault weapons” bans or other favored Democrat gun laws.

Murphy said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, “If the Supreme Court eventually says that states or the Congress can’t pass universal background checks or can’t take these assault weapons off the streets, I think there’s going to be a popular revolt over that policy,” Politico noted.

He added, “A court that’s already pretty illegitimate, is going to be in full crisis mode.”

Murphy’s comments come days after U.S. District Court Judge Robert Payne issued a decision labeling a prohibition against 18-20-year-olds purchasing handguns as unconstitutional.

Payne weighed the prohibition by the criteria set forth in Bruen (2022), the SCOTUS decision that struck down New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry issuance.

“The Government simply has not met its burden to support the finding that restrictions on the purchasing of firearms by 18-to-20-year-olds is part of our Nation’s history and tradition,” Payne noted.

Payne concluded, “Because the statutes and regulations in question are not consistent with our Nation’s history and tradition, they, therefore, cannot stand.”

