A homeowner in Los Angeles’ Northridge neighborhood escaped unharmed after an unidentified gunman opened fire on him as he pulled into the driveway of his house.

The homeowner was allegedly “ambushed” in his driveway Friday night and “the incident was caught on his doorbell camera,” the Daily Mail reported.

The homeowner said, “I noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in front of our neighbor’s house, parked pretty far away from the curb, so it was very unusual to see a vehicle parked that way.”

He told KTLA, “A gentleman jumped out from the backseat wearing a hoodie and a bandana. I just saw him lift up and point a black handgun with a long silencer in the front. So I closed my door right away and hit the gas and jumped the curb.”

The homeowner said the attackers pursued him after he sped off and continued to shoot at him.

He recounted the incident, “One of the bullets hit the back of my car, the second hit the tree in front of my house, the third hit the neighbor’s upstairs bedroom window.”

The homeowner added, “They attempted to shoot at me as I was driving away and then they attempted to follow me. Thank God I was able to drive fast and get away and contact the police.”

The homeowner’s two children were in the house when the incident occurred.

The alleged gunman is described as “a black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.”

