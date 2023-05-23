Breitbart News spoke with Rep. Andrew Clyde (R) on Tuesday and he said he needs all Republican representatives to rally around H.J. Res. 44 and stop the ATF pistol brace (stabilizer brace) rule.

Clyde stressed that he is hopeful to get Democrat support as well, thereby making the stand against the ATF’s rule bipartisan.

Breitbart News reported that H.J. Res. 44 passed out of the House Judiciary Committee on April 19, by a vote of 23-15.

Now, owners of AR-pistols with stabilizer braces find themselves days away from ATF’s rule going into effect and Clyde is pressing for Republicans who have remained on the sidelines to join in the effort to stop the rule.

Clyde told Breitbart News, “The ATF has gone rogue here, and they need to be reined in, and this is one of the ways that we’re going to do it.”

He said he continued to pick up supporters in Congress since H.J. Res. 44 passed out of committee. He noted not all of the new supporters are cosponsors, but they are representatives who have agreed to vote for the resolution.

He noted that the vote on H.J. Res. 44 could occur as late as May 31, the last day before the ATF rule is set to take effect. But he explained that even a vote at that date is of value because passage of H.J. Res. 44 not only sends the legislation to the Senate but also lets courts around the country see where Congress stands.

Clyde said, “House passage of H.J. Res. 44 sends a very strong message that this is Congress’s intent. So in court cases against the rule, that are ongoing already, judges will know where Congress stands.”

Breitbart News is working to get a list of Republican representatives who have yet to stand against the ATF’s stabilizer brace rule and pledge support for H.J. Res. 44.

