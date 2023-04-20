Resolution to Stop ATF Pistol Brace Rule Passes Out of Committee

H.J. Resolution 44, the resolution to stop the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco, and Explosives (ATF’s) pistol brace rule, passed out of the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday night.

The vote was 23-15.

FIFTEEN HOURS LATER and the bill to stop the ATF Pistol Brace Rule has been PASSED out of committee! 👏 Thank you to our #2A champions @Jim_Jordan, @RepThomasMassie, @RepChipRoy, and @Rep_Clyde for standing up for all law-abiding Americans tonight! You are all true patriots.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SM1l9pWKEZ — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) April 20, 2023

Guns & Gadgets 2nd Amendment News aired Wednesday night’s pre-vote debate on H.J. Resolution 44, in which Rep. David Cicilline (D) defended the ATF pistol brace rule by claiming it makes AR-pistols “less lethal.”

The Hill reported that the Judiciary Committee originally had a markup on H.R. 44 scheduled for the week in which a 28-year-old transgender attacker shot and killed six people at a Nashville Christian school. But Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan (R) was concerned that Democrats would twist the push to overturn the ATF rule, making it political in a climate of gun-control hysteria.

Although the vote was delayed in late March, Jordan made clear it would still occur: “You had an agency tell Americans the rule was one thing. Ten years later, they just changed the rule without going through Congress. So, this is a Constitutional concern, but Democrats had already been talking about making everything political, so we just decided to postpone.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R) spoke to Breitbart News during the week of the Nashville school shooting and he also assured us that the vote on the resolution would still occur.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.