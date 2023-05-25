Memphis city council candidate Yolanda Cooper-Sutton (D) had to dive for cover about 11 a.m. when shots rang out and it was evident a drive-by shooting was taking place.

ABC 24 was beginning the interviewing with Cooper-Sutton when the sound of gunfire erupted and she got down on the ground and urged the camera crew to get down as well.

Cooper-Sutton said, “Get down. Just stay down and get down. It’s okay. Thank you, Lord Jesus. Just stay down and get down.”

She added, “Thank you for the blood of Jesus that covers us. Thank you, Father, for the blood of Jesus. Thank you, Lord,” she continued. “All right, we should be alright.”

No one injured in the shooting and police indicated the culprits were targeting an apartment complex near the site of the interview.

FOX News reported that gun-related violent crime has doubled from where it was ten years ago.

The interview with Cooper-Sutton was intended to discuss the police’s plan to enforce Memphis’s teen curfew.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.