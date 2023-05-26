Gunmaker Heckler & Koch posted a tweet Thursday letting the world know they too thought the woke tweets of last week were a “pile of sh*t.”

The tweet featured a clip of Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic Park.

It is self-explanatory:

Breitbart News reported that someone at H&K who identified herself as an “actual woman” posted woke tweets May 15 and 16.

The wokeness was in stride with a Miller Lite commercial criticizing the use of sexy women–i.e., “bunnies”–to sell beer. The “actual woman” at H&K concurred and, when initially lambasted for going “woke,” responded:

Wow- woke? Allow me to translate: objectifying women was never a good marketing strategy. In the firearms industry, that was a prominent strategy up until recently. Many industries have done that (including beer corps). As an actual woman typing this, I’ll use more words for you to comprehend: using bunnies to sell products is trash marketing. Supporting women by not doing that is good.

There was backlash against the tweets and by Wednesday all the tweets had been deleted.

H&K then made sure the world knew they were addressing the source of the woke tweets and correcting course:

Having righted the ship, H&K is now laughing about the slip-up, admitting the old social media manager left behind a big “pile of sh*t.”

