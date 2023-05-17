Gunmaker Heckler & Koch Deletes Woke Tweets After Backlash

Gunmaker Hecker & Koch deleted a series tweets siding with Miller Lite’s woke campaign against using sexy women–“bunnies”–in ad campaigns to sell products.

On Tuesday, Breitbart News reported Heckler & Koch used one tweet to speak out against “bunnies” in ads then posted a second tweet which described ad campaigns that objectify women as “trash marketing.”

It all started on Monday, when Graham Allen tweeted the Miller Light commercial, expressing his shock that Miller Lite appeared to repeat Bud Light’s mistake.

He wrote, “Did NOBODY learn from Bud Light’s COSTLY mistake? Miller Lite just dropped this WOKE advertisement!!! When will these beer companies learn????”

Did NOBODY learn from Bud Light's COSTLY mistake? Miller Lite just dropped this WOKE advertisement!!! When will these beer companies learn???? pic.twitter.com/Zhbja6v77x — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 15, 2023

Heckler & Koch responded to Graham’s tweet by expressing their support for not using “bunnies” to sell beer or guns.

And then on Tuesday, in a tweet that has since been deleted, Heckler & Koch doubled down, responding to accusations that they have become “woke” by giving a detailed explanation of their opposition of “objectifying women” in selling guns:

Wow- woke? Allow me to translate: objectifying women was never a good marketing strategy. In the firearms industry, that was a prominent strategy up until recently. Many industries have done that (including beer corps). As an actual woman typing this, I’ll use more words for you to comprehend: using bunnies to sell products is trash marketing. Supporting women by not doing that is good.

In the same tweet, now deleted, H&K also addressed Miller Lite’s “non-bikini” focus and gave them props for pivoting toward the use of “actual women.”

Twitter lit up with users lambasting H&K’s woke messages, with one user urging the gunmaker to quit making the woke assertions. That user wrote, “They need to stop digging…”

By Wednesday morning all of H&K’s woke tweets appeared to have been deleted.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.