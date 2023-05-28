Man Who Allegedly Shot Woman for Pulling into Driveway Blamed ‘Hunters’

The 65-year-old who allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis on April 15, 2023, after the vehicle she was in pulled into wrong driveway, reportedly blamed area “hunters” for the tragedy.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. and Kevin Monahan claimed he had been in bed for an hour and a half at that point, as Breitbart News reported.

CNN notes Gillis’s boyfriend Blake Walsh was driving the car and said he, Gillis, and two other vehicle occupants were looking for a party.

Walsh told NBC News, “We thought we were at the right address. We didn’t have any cell service to figure it out. As soon as we figured out that we were at the wrong location, we started to leave, and that’s when everything happened.”

He indicated one of the vehicle occupants screamed, “They’re shooting — Go!” And that is when Gillis was fatally shot.

FOX News points out when police came to Monahan’s house to investigate he allegedly said there were “hunters shooting up here all the time.” He also allegedly asked police to leave so he could “go back to bed.”

