A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Saturday when the driver of the car she was in accidentally went to the wrong address in New York.

Schuylerville resident Kaylin Gillis was riding in the vehicle with three others when the incident occurred, Fox News reported Tuesday.

BREAKING: A 65-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot at a car that had mistakenly turned into his driveway Saturday night. 20-year-old Kaylin A. Gillis, from Saratoga County, was killed. FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/GaDLqCIgsD pic.twitter.com/1C0NLLNBAh — Times Union (@timesunion) April 17, 2023

The group was searching for a friend’s house in Hebron that evening when they mistakenly pulled into the driveway of 65-year-old Kevin Monahan.

Monahan allegedly exited the home as the driver tried to turn around and fired approximately two shots. One of those bullets hit Gillis.

Someone inside the vehicle called 911 for help when the group drove to nearby Salem. After first responders arrived at the scene, they performed CPR on the injured woman in an effort to revive her, but she was eventually pronounced dead.

“When deputies arrived at Monahan’s property to investigate, he would not cooperate and refused to exit his house. Officials talked to him through a 911 dispatcher and in person for about an hour before he was taken into custody,” the Fox report said. An image shows the mugshot of the suspect in the case: Woman, 20, fatally shot by upstate NY homeowner after pulling into wrong driveway: sheriff https://t.co/zIze3PmfRr pic.twitter.com/lSkHjoT2YN — New York Post (@nypost) April 17, 2023 During a recent press conference, Washington County Sheriff Jeffery Murphy described the area where the shooting happened as being rural with dirt roads and not much cell service. “The subject came out on his porch for whatever reason and fired two shots. One of which struck the vehicle that Kaylin was in,” he explained:

Authorities arrested Monahan on a second-degree murder charge. He is currently being held at the Warren County Jail, awaiting a court appearance in the near future.

The sheriff also noted that, when the incident unfolded, the group did not get out of the vehicle or interact with the suspect.

Video footage shows what appears to be the home where the shooting took place and the surrounding area:

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy stated there was “no reason for Mr. Monahan to feel threatened” by anyone in the vehicle. He explained that he personally knows the victim’s family and said she was “taken way too young.”