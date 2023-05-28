VIDEO: Bus Driver Fired After Shooting Alleged Armed Attacker

A North Carolina bus driver in the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) was fired after surveillance video showed him shoot an alleged armed attacker on the bus.

The incident occurred May 18, but surveillance video was just released.

ABC 7 reported that a 22-year-old passenger, Omarri Tobias, allegedly pulled a gun after driver, David Fullard, refused to let him off the bus between stops.

ABC News noted that Tobias allegedly said, “I dare you. I dare you to touch me. I’m going to pop your a–.” Tobias then allegedly pulled a gun and walked toward Fullard.

Fullard then pulled his own gun and opened fire.

. @JayOBTV reports on the shocking bus shootout in Charlotte, NC between a disgruntled passenger and the driver. Two other terrified riders were caught in the middle of the gunfire, all captured on surveillance camera. https://t.co/yS62gYzfLu pic.twitter.com/5laVdRvVFx — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 28, 2023

Tobias fired too, leaving Fullard with a gunshot wound to his arm. Tobias was shot in the abdomen.

Fullard stopped the bus and continued to fire at Tobias as he crawled toward the rear of the bus.

The bus driver got fired as Charlotte is a leftist stronghold. But, he's alive because he was carrying a gun. You can always find another job so long as you can still go home at night….#charlotte #bus #busdriver #queencity #EDC #selfdefense #urban #publictransportation… pic.twitter.com/p1U33URebS — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) May 28, 2023

CATS fired Fullard over the incident, claiming he did not properly attempt to deescalate the situation. CATS also noted Fullard was barred from bringing a gun to work.

WSOC pointed out that Fullard’s attorney indicated his client had a gun because he did not feel safe on the job.

