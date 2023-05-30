11-Year-Old Charged with Armed Assault in Washington, DC

An 11-year-old was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery and armed assault in connection with a crime spree that began on May 21.

The initial May 21 crime was one in which the 11-year-old allegedly approached someone and demanded they “hand over their belongings.” When the individual refused to hand them over, the 11-year-old allegedly pulled a gun to force compliance, USA Today reported.

FOX 5 noted the May 21 robbery occurred on Lamont Street and was allegedly followed by “an assault with a dangerous weapon on Irving Street on May 24, and a robbery on Luray Place on May 26.”

During the May 24 robbery, WJLA explained, “Two people on bicycles had approached a person, who pushed one of them off and ran away. While running, police said the person saw someone pointing a gun in their direction.”

And during the last robbery, “Someone on a bicycle approached another person, demanded their property, and reportedly reached into a fanny pack as if they were armed. The person agreed and ran off. The robber fled the scene on a bicycle.”

