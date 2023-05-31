A man with a knife died around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Kew Gardens neighborhood of Queens in New York City after allegedly trying to rob a man who was armed with a gun.

The alleged robber, a 32-year-old man, tried to rob a 65-year-old man and was shot multiple times, ABC 7 reported.

FOX 5 noted, “The 65-year-old man was approached by a 32-year-old man, who displayed a sharp object and allegedly demanded money and cigarettes from him.”

The 65-year-old called 911 and remained on the scene after shooting the alleged robber. The 32-year-old was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Sources indicated the 65-year-old “has no arrest record,” but the 32-year-old had a substantial criminal history.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010. and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.