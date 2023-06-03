Barack Obama called for more gun control and got significant pushback on Twitter on Friday, which was National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

His call for more gun control was coupled with calls to support Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety.

Obama tweeted:

Twitter user @TXGunRights responded to Obama’s tweet by posting, “Man who drone bombed American citizens, weddings, funerals, and schools lectures on gun violence.”

Another Twitter follower posted a photo of Obama skeet shooting that had been photo-shopped to add a detachable magazine and an adjustable rear stock to the firearm.

Twitter user @KCPayTreeIt pointed to President Biden, referring to him as Obama’s “guy,” and asked Obama to quit talking about “gun violence” when Biden left stockpiles of weaponry in Afghanistan that have been seized by the Taliban and left our Southern border unsecured.

WATCH: Psaki Says Biden Admin Won’t Do Anything to Prosper Terrorists Despite Despite Abandoned U.S. Military Equipment

The White House

Others posted photos of deceased Border Patrol agent Brian Terry and pointed to Operation Fast and Furious, an Obama-era operation in which over 2,000 guns were smuggled into Mexico.

Agent Terry came under gunfire and was killed while on duty December 14, 2010. Two Operation Fast and Furious rifles were found at the scene where Terry was killed.

