New York: Man Who Shot Alleged Robber Charged with 26 Gun Crimes

A 65-year-old man who shot a 32-year-old alleged knife-wielding robber in Queens this week is now facing 26 gun charges.

Breitbart News reported that the alleged knife-wielding robber died Wednesday morning after being shot. The 65-year-old man, Charles Foehner, claimed the suspect lunged at him while holding a sharp object.

On Friday ABC 7 noted that Foehner was arrested and “arraigned on 26 gun charges.”

Queens criminal court judge Jerry Iannece indicated that Foehner “was on the street with a loaded, unlicensed gun,”

Iannece added, “There are too many shootings in this city! The court is quite concerned with what we see.”

Investigators indicated the 32-year-old did not have a knife but did have “a pen.” They also noted that the deceased suspect “had more than a dozen prior arrests.”

Foehner is being held on $50,000 bail.

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010. and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.