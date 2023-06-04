Nikki Haley: Government Cannot Be Trusted with Red Flag Laws

During a June 4, 2023, CNN town hall, presidential hopeful Nikki Haley (R) said she does not support red flag laws because she does not believe the government can be trusted the power red flag laws create.

CNN host Jake Tapper said, “Some states experimented with red flag laws, which allows law enforcement and the courts to temporarily either remove guns or block people from purchasing guns.”

He asked Haley if she would support such laws and she said, “No. I don’t trust government to deal with red flag laws. I don’t trust that they won’t take them away from people who rightfully deserve to have them.”

She continued, “You’ve got someone else judging whether someone should have a gun or not, [but] it is a constitutional right that people can protect and defense themselves.”

Haley added, “What I want is the feds to do their job. What I want is to take illegal guns off the street. What I want is to deal with mental health the way it deserves to be dealt with.”

