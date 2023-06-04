Suspect in Custody After WV State Police Officer Killed

A suspect is in custody following the shooting death of West Virginia State Police Officer Cory Maynard on Friday night.

FOX News reported Maynard was shot while responding to a call of shots fired in a home in Mingo County. When Maynard arrived, 29-year-old Timothy Kennedy opened fire.

Maynard was shot and the New York Post noted Maynard was initially taken to a hospital, before he succumbed to his wounds.

Kennedy fled the scene but was caught later in the night driving a stolen car at a law enforcement checkpoint.

.@BobAaronWCHS reports: A deadly shooting was followed by a widespread manhunt as multiple law enforcement agencies set up roadblocks and searched area houses and outbuildingshttps://t.co/8g6qAkZ6rP — Eyewitness News (@wchs8fox11) June 4, 2023

Chad Daniels spoke to FOX 11 about the incident, saying, “The one that did the shooting was actually my cousin, I didn’t ever think he’d shoot anybody.”

Kennedy faces murder charges in Maynard’s death but is expected to face more charges for allegedly shooting and wounding another individual prior to shooting Maynard.

