At Least 52 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 52 people were shot, ten of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News pointed out 42 people were shot in Chicago Friday into Sunday morning alone, and at least five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

By Monday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the overall number of weekend shooting victims reached at least 52, with ten of those victims dying.

FOX 32 reported that seven people were shot Sunday morning around 1:00 a.m. as people gathered to remember a man killed in a car crash four years ago.

The shooting erupted following an altercation at the gathering; 25-year-old Terry’a Adams, one of the seven shooting victims, died after being transported to a hospital.

Breitbart News observed that men with machine guns opened fire on innocents in Chicago on Wednesday night.

CWB Chicago reported that the incident occurred in “the 4200 block of South Wells,” where video of the incident shows that the men walked to the corner of a house, raised their guns, and started shooting:

Police arrived to find four victims lying on the ground, one of whom was fatally wounded.

Illinois has a red flag law, a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases, a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card requirement for legal gun possession, an “assault weapons” ban, and numerous other gun controls. Cook County, where Chicago is located, also has an “assault weapons” ban.

