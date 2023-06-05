San Antonio Man Shot Dead While Getting Haircut in Mall

Thirty-three-year-old Adam Glass was shot dead around 3:00 p.m. Sunday as he was getting his hair cut in San Antonio’s North Star Mall.

“Two gunmen” walked up to Glass during his haircut and shot him, KSAT reported.

San Antonio Police Department public information officer Nick Soliz says the shooting is believed to be targeted.

He said, “Although I said it was an active investigation, our victim’s getting a haircut on a Sunday at the mall, and two suspects come in and shoot him in cold blood in the middle of the day. I think at this time we have reason to believe it is in fact a targeted situation.”

KENS5 noted that shoppers “ran for cover” at the sound of gunfire but police said it was not an active shooter incident.

One mallgoer told KENS5, “We just heard a real loud disturbance in the mall, and the next thing I know is everybody got down on the floor, trying to protect themselves. About a minute later everybody pretty much stormed out of the building running from every direction of the mall. It happened so fast.”

The suspects in the shooting are at large.

