Syracuse: 4 Shot, 4 Stabbed, 5 Run Over with Vehicles

Four people were shot, four stabbed, and five run over with vehicles shortly after midnight Sunday at a large gathering in Syracuse, New York.

FOX News noted that the gathering was in the hundreds.

The incident occurred “in the area of Davis Street and Massena Street,” WSYR reported.

Officers arrived and found “several victims that were either shot, stabbed, or struck by vehicles fleeing the scene after the shots were fired,” all of whom are expected to live.

RELATED VIDEO — INSANE Driver PLOWS Through Sidewalk to Evade NYPD:

Gustavo Marques/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

The victims ranged in age from 17 to 25.

FOX News pointed out that those who were struck were vehicles were hit while fleeing gunshots.

Police have not said if any arrests related to the incident have been made.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.