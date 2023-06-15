Footage released this week shows Visalia, California, EZ Mart Liquor Store clerk Krish Singh exchanging gunfire with a 16-year-old alleged armed robber in the heavily gun-controlled state.

Both Singh and the 16-year-old died as a result of injuries received during the shootout.

YourCentralValley.com reported that the 16-year-old allegedly entered the store and pointed a firearm at Singh and another clerk.

Singh reached for his gun and appeared to chamber a round, after which gunshots were exchanged.

The 16-year-old ran from the store and collapsed in the parking lot. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Twenty-year-old Singh was shot in the shootout and died at the scene.

California has a red flag law, universal background checks, gun registration requirements, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, an “assault weapons” ban, stringent “ghost gun” regulations, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, and a background check requirement for ammunition purchases, among other controls.

Yet California had 3,576 firearm homicides in 2021, the most recent year for CDC numbers on firearm fatalities.

On June 10 Breitbart News reported more than 17 percent of the annual firearm murders in the United States occurred in gun-controlled California.

