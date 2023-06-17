Joe Biden: Stabilizer Braces Make Pistols Shoot ‘Higher Caliber’ Bullets

President Joe Biden boasted of his executive push for the new Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) AR-pistol stabilizer brace rule and claimed the braces make pistols shoot “higher caliber” bullets during the Safer Communities Summit Friday.

Biden talked at length about the gun control Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) helped him pass in mid-summer 2022, then talked about his executive action against guns that the Democrats refer to as “ghost guns.”

Breitbart News noted that executive action on “ghost guns” resulted in an ATF rule that reclassified “partially complete pistol frames” so that they are considered “firearms.”

Biden then talked about the ATF stabilizer brace rule, saying, “We’ve made it harder for people to buy stabilizer braces. Put a pistol on a brace, and it turns it into a gun.”

Moreover, he claimed, “[The brace] makes it where you can have a higher caliber bullet coming out of that gun.”

Actually, an AR-pistol is a gun in and of itself. A stabilizer brace is simply a piece of plastic that can be attached to the rear of the gun to help stabilize the pistol when target shooting. The braces were first developed to help wounded combat vets steady a pistol, so they could continue to enjoy shooting sports despite their battlefield injuries.

A stabilizer brace does not impact or change the action or caliber of the AR-pistol.

ahawkins

