At Least 21 Shot at Juneteenth Celebration in Gun-Controlled Illinois

At least 21 people were shot, one of them fatally, at a Juneteenth celebration in gun-controlled Illinois on Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m.

CNN reported the shooting occurred “in a parking lot in Willowbrook, about 21 miles west of Chicago.”

FOX 32 pointed out two of the wounded remain in critical condition.

FOX News noted DuPage County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Eric Swanson indicated that deputies patrolling the area near the parking lot heard the gunshots and responded.

Swanson said, “The motive behind this incident is unclear and this is still an active investigation.”

No information has been released on the number of shooters involved in the incident.

Illinois has a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 72-hour waiting period, and a gun owner licensing requirement via the Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card system, among other controls.