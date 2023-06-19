At Least 55 Shot During Father’s Day Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 55 people were shot, seven of them fatally, during the Father’s Day weekend across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported 27 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone in Chicago, and three of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

On Monday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the total number of shooting victims for the weekend had reached 55, with four additional shooting fatalities.

One of the additional shooting fatalities was a 26-year-old man who was shot in the back Friday around 6:30 p.m. “in the 3900-block of West Gladys Avenue.”

WATCH:Hawkins: Chicago's New Mayor Means "Same Song, Different Verse" on Gun Policy

ahawkins

He was taken to hospital, where he died.

Another shooting fatality was that of a 48-year-old man who was found at 1:30 a.m. Sunday “in the 6600-block of South Evans Avenue.” He had a gunshot wound to the head.

Sunday evening, five people were shot during a shooting “in the Roseland neighborhood near West 99th Street and South Princeton Avenue.”

Two men–a 33-year-old and a 37-year-old–died as a result of their wounds.

Breitbart News observed at least 21 people were shot, one of them fatally, during a Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, Illinois, early Sunday morning. Willowbrook is 21 miles from Chicago.

The Sun-Times pointed out that 262 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through June 18, 2023.

