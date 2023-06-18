27 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning Across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

Twenty-seven people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported a 58-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed “in the 1600 block of West 80th Street” just after midnight Saturday.

Two boys–one 14-years old and the other 15-years old–were shot at 4:45 p.m. Saturday “in the Fifth City neighborhood’s 100 block of South Homan Avenue.”

The 15-year-old was shot in the head and his wound proved fatal. The 14-year-old was shot multiple times but survived.

Four people were shot Sunday at 3 a.m. following a fight “inside a garage in the 5400-block of West Crystal Street.” The fight occurred inside a garage and a 31-year-old man died from gunshot wounds.

Breitbart News noted at least 32 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago, three of them fatally.

The Sun-Times pointed out t256 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through June 17, 2023.

