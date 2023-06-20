15 Shot, 5 Dead on Juneteenth in Gun-Controlled NYC

Fifteen people were shot, five of them fatally, on Juneteenth in gun-controlled New York City.

ABC 7 reported there were ten separate shooting incidents Monday across the city.

At 2:30 p.m. a 27-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head was discovered. The person who found him tried to put pressure on the wound to keep him from bleeding out, but the young man succumbed to his injuries.

A 48-year-old man “outside a bodega on White Plains Road in Williamsbridge” was found with a gunshot wound to his back and transported to a hospital where he died.

A 38-year-old man was “shot and killed outside 230 West 140th Street” in Harlem.

Around 6 p.m. a 16-year-old boy “in the Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn” was shot and killed. Police have no suspects in the shooting and do not know the motive.

The day’s fifth shooting fatality, 56-year-old Kevin Roberts, was found sitting in a wheelchair with multiple gunshot wounds “on Simpson Street in the Longwood section of the Bronx at around 11 p.m.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety lists New York as the No. 2 state in the nation for gun law strength, second only to California for gun control.

New York has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high-capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, universal background checks, a ban on bulk gun purchases, gun storage laws, a “ghost gun” ban, and a handgun licensing requirement, among other gun controls.

