Patriots’ Jack Jones Could Get 30 Years for Firearms Violations

The New England Patriots’ Jack Jones could get 30 years in prison after being arrested at Boston’s Logan International Airport Friday with two handguns, ammunition, and a “high capacity” magazine in his bag last week.

The guns in 25-year-old Jones’ carry-on bag were discovered via “routine x-ray screening” at the TSA security checkpoint, the New York Post noted.

The Boston Globe reported that Jones faces “two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.”

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s spokesman said, “If he were convicted and sentenced consecutively on each charge he’d face more than 30 years in prison.”

Jones was attempting to fly from Boston to Los Angeles when the firearms, ammunition, and magazine were discovered.

Saturday Out West explained that Jones played college football with Arizona State University and signed “a four-year, $4.4 million rookie deal in 2022” with the Patriots.

