Federal Judge Vacates ATF ‘Partially Complete’ Pistol Frame Rule

A federal judge in the United States District Court Northern District of Texas Fort Worth Division vacated the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF’s) ‘partially complete’ percent pistol brace rule on Friday.

The judge, Reed O’Connor, issued the decision in Vanderstok v. Garland, brought by Jennifer Vanderstok, Firearms Policy Coalition, the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), and others.

The ATF used its pistol frame rule to redefine “partially complete pistol frames” as “firearms.” But Judge O’Connor stressed that such a redefinition is up to Congress, rather than a federal agency. Moreover, O’Connor noted, “Because Congress did not define “frame or receiver,” the words receive their ordinary

meaning.”

He also stressed, “Final Rule’s amended definition of “frame or receiver” does not accord with the ordinary meaning of those terms and is therefore in conflict with the plain statutory language.”

O’Connor also pointed out that “weapons parts are not weapons.” He then vacated the ATF final rule.

SAF founder and executive vice president Alan Gottlieb commented on the decision, saying, “With this decision, the court has properly struck down ATF’s rule and ensured that it cannot enforce that which it never had the authority to publish in the first place.”

The case is Vanderstok v. Garland, No. 4:22-cv-00691-O, in the United States District Court Northern District of Texas Fort Worth Division.

