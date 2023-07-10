St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones (D) is in damage control mode after an open records request revealed private text messages in which Jones noted the ineffectiveness of gun control in cities such as Chicago.

The text messages appear to counter a pro-gun control stance Jones has publicly maintained after high profile firearm-related crimes in her city.

KSDK reported that one of the text messages was drawn from “a chat” with her father on March 21, 2023. Jones’s message noted, “Chicago has strict gun laws as well but that doesn’t deter gun violence.”

The text message is being contrasted with a statement Jones made on gun control last month, in which she said, “Our state’s lax gun laws make our challenge even more difficult. … The legislature’s lack of action on gun safety laws encourages the proliferation of guns on our streets and puts our responding officers directly in harm’s way.”

On June 3, 2022, the St. Louis Government’s website posted a proclamation from Jones, declaring June 3 as “Gun Violence Awareness Day.”

Jones used the proclamation to push universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, and a red flag law.

KSKD noted that Jones’s text messages also drew attention because they seemed to indicate “investing in the people” is a better way to go.

The text about investing stood out because just four months ago, on March 9, 2023, Jones derided what she called a “crazy editorial” from State Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin (R), “who called for improving education, workforce training, and greater economic development to reverse the currents of desperation that sweep teens toward crime.”

Jones’s aides are trying to “control the fallout” from the texts while also working to “remove them from public view.”

