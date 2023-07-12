8-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car at Gunpoint

An eight-year-old was arrested in Alabama after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint around 11 a.m. Tuesday then refusing to pull over for police.

Police chased the eight-year-old and apprehended him after he crashed into another vehicle, WSFA reported.

The New York Post noted there were no injuries in the accident that resulted in the eight-year-old’s arrest and that a gun was recovered at the scene.

A witness to the alleged car theft said, “Whenever I realized it was a little boy, I knew I had to follow them and make sure no one got hit and that he got caught because don’t want him driving all over Montgomery, causing more accidents or hurting himself or hurting other people.”

The witness added, “I think parents just really need to know where their kids are, what their kids are doing, and just talk to them about these kinds of things.”

The eight-year-old was charged with first-degree robbery and is being held in the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.

