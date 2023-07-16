Cashier Opens Fire After Alleged Armed Robber Demands Money

A cashier at a San Antonio, Texas, 7-Eleven opened fire on an alleged armed robber Friday just prior to 12:30 a.m. after the suspect approached the register and demanded money.

KEN5 reported the suspect allegedly “threatened the cashier with his gun” and the 28-year-old cashier responded by pulling his firearm and shooting.

An exchange of gunfire ensued.

The alleged robber fled the scene and the cashier believes the suspect was wounded in the shootout.

KSAT noted that “officers searched the area using both the Eagle helicopter and K9 units” but the alleged robber was not located.

A 34-year-old customer was grazed by a bullet during the shootout. He received treatment at the scene.

