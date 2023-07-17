At Least 37 Shot Friday into Sunday Afternoon Across Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

At least 37 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday afternoon across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported one of the shooting fatalities occurred in a drive-by incident Sunday morning just after 2 a.m. Five people in all were shot in the incident and a 40-year-old woman succumbed to her wounds.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that a man was shot and killed “in the 1000 block of North California Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood” roughly 30 minutes after the drive-by incident occurred.

About 12:15 a.m. Sunday a 29-year-old was shot and killed while riding a bicycle “in the 600 block of West Scott Street.”

A database maintained by the Sun-Times shows some 316 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through July 16, 2023.

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a licensing requirement for legal gun ownership (FOID Card), and numerous other gun controls.

