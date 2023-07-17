At Least 37 Shot Friday into Sunday Afternoon Across Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 07: Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson holds a press conference outside of city hall where he announced the endorsement of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on March 07, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Johnson, a Cook County commissioner, is facing former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul …
Scott Olson/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

At least 37 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday afternoon across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported one of the shooting fatalities occurred in a drive-by incident Sunday morning just after 2 a.m. Five people in all were shot in the incident and a 40-year-old woman succumbed to her wounds.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that a man was shot and killed “in the 1000 block of North California Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood” roughly 30 minutes after the drive-by incident occurred.

About 12:15 a.m. Sunday a 29-year-old was shot and killed while riding a bicycle “in the 600 block of West Scott Street.”

A database maintained by the Sun-Times shows some 316 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through July 16, 2023.

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a licensing requirement for legal gun ownership (FOID Card), and numerous other gun controls.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

 

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.