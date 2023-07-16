Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago: Four Wounded, One Killed, in Sunday Morning Drive-By Shooting

Brandon Johnson gestures during his inaugural address after taking the oath of office as Chicago's 57th mayor Monday, May 15, 2023, in Chicago. Johnson, 47, faces an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders, and summer months that historically bring a …
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
AWR Hawkins

Four people were wounded and one person was killed during a drive-by shooting just after 2 a.m. Sunday in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported the shooting occurred “in the 4000-block of West Washington Street,” fatally wounding a 40-year-old woman. She was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where she died.

Four other individuals — a 38-year-old woman, 39-year-old man, 38-year-old man, and a 42-year-old man — were all wounded in the incident.

One of the wounded individuals was able to tell police someone pulled up nearby in a car and opened. fire.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted 13 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone in Chicago, one of them fatally.

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, a Chicago-area nine-year-old was shot and killed while playing with other kids at his grandmother’s birthday celebration in Franklin Park.

Ulysses Campos was “playing outside” with other children around 10:15 p.m. “when someone in a vehicle in the alley started shooting,” Chicago 32 reported.

The Sun-Times pointed out there were 315 homicides in Chicago January 1, 2023, through July 15, 2023.

