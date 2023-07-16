Four people were wounded and one person was killed during a drive-by shooting just after 2 a.m. Sunday in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported the shooting occurred “in the 4000-block of West Washington Street,” fatally wounding a 40-year-old woman. She was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where she died.

Four other individuals — a 38-year-old woman, 39-year-old man, 38-year-old man, and a 42-year-old man — were all wounded in the incident.

One of the wounded individuals was able to tell police someone pulled up nearby in a car and opened. fire.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted 13 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone in Chicago, one of them fatally.

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, a Chicago-area nine-year-old was shot and killed while playing with other kids at his grandmother’s birthday celebration in Franklin Park.

Ulysses Campos was “playing outside” with other children around 10:15 p.m. “when someone in a vehicle in the alley started shooting,” Chicago 32 reported.

The Sun-Times pointed out there were 315 homicides in Chicago January 1, 2023, through July 15, 2023.

